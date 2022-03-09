Norway Savings Bank Acquires 3,279 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 29,114 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $13.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.40. 100,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.54. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.