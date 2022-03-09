Norway Savings Bank Grows Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,532,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 219,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,709. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.