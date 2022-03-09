Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 362,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

