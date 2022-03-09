Norway Savings Bank Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after buying an additional 131,062 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,862,000.

LQD stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 753,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,156,678. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.81 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

