Norway Savings Bank Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.45. 8,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,643. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.