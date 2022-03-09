Norway Savings Bank Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $7.72 on Wednesday, reaching $259.75. 197,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,869. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

