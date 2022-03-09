Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 375,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

