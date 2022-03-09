Norway Savings Bank Sells 368 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 30,874 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 260,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 312,456 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 30,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

