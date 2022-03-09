Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.68

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 32526308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

