Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.68

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 32526308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.
Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)
