Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

