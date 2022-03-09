Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.06. 2,688,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,677. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $247.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.