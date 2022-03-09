NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman Sells $167,188.50 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 428,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.
NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
