NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 2,923 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $204,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,301 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $96,924.50.

NVCR traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 428,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

