NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) General Counsel Sells $163,963.90 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $163,963.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Christopher Longsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. 428,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.