Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

NTR stock opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $101.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $381,254,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

