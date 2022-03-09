Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 245,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,890,296 shares.The stock last traded at $90.52 and had previously closed at $94.81.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.