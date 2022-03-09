Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 413,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,296. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

