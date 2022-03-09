Nuvectis Pharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:NVCT) Quiet Period To Expire on March 16th

Nuvectis Pharma’s (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 16th. Nuvectis Pharma had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

