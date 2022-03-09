Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Nuvei stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

