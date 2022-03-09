NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $91.05

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. NXM has a total market cap of $601.57 million and $41,661.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $91.05 or 0.00217980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00101991 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,886,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,607,194 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

