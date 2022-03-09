Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,794 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.21% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $499,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 103.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,100 shares of company stock worth $4,771,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

