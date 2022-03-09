Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTLY stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,306,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.91. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 5.14 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Several research firms have commented on OTLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 64.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

