Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OTLY stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,306,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.91. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 5.14 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.
Several research firms have commented on OTLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
