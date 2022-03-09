Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 233,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,514,578 shares.The stock last traded at 5.43 and had previously closed at 5.73.
OTLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.91.
About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
