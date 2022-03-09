Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 233,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,514,578 shares.The stock last traded at 5.43 and had previously closed at 5.73.

OTLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $780,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

