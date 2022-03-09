OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OERLF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Company Profile (Get Rating)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.