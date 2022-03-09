Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $17.37

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $16.63. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 15,753 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.