OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Sells $71,697.78 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) EVP Karthik Sridharan sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $71,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 208,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.