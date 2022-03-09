Oddz Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $762,731.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06452731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.05 or 0.99823661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041459 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

