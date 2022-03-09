Odyssey Price Up 2.1% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $85,849.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00102308 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

