Offshift Price Hits $6.90 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00016515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.83 or 1.00066754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00021231 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00262743 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.