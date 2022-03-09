OKCash Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $971,086.12 and $3,871.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.59 or 1.00106018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021409 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,505,336 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

