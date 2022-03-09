Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

