Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Okta stock opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

