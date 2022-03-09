Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Announces Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83.
OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
