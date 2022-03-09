Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded at Barclays

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.