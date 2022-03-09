Omni Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.83 or 0.00006927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $3,884.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,325 coins and its circulating supply is 563,009 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

