OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman Acquires 500 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.65 per share, for a total transaction of $22,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OMF stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.82.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in OneMain by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
