OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman Acquires 500 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.65 per share, for a total transaction of $22,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.82.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in OneMain by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

