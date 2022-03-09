ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

