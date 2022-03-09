ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

