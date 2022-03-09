OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). OneSpan posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OSPN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 547,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $531.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.63.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,314. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

