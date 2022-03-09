Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.58

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.58 and traded as low as C$82.49. Onex shares last traded at C$82.49, with a volume of 240,818 shares.

ONEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Onex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.20.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.