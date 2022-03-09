Only1 (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0905 on Exchanges

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $526,212.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00102498 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

