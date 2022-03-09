Onooks Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $5.18 million and $254,904.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.87 or 0.06518357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.26 or 1.00107942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041568 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

