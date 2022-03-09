Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 6,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,000. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $111,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $568,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.