Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.81

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 246248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
