Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.81

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 246248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Opera by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Opera by 9.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 5.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 12.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

