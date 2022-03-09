OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.12

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.12 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 27.60 ($0.36). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 97,950 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.50.
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (LON:OPTI)
