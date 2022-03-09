OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.12

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.12 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 27.60 ($0.36). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 97,950 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.50.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

