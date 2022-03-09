Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells $156,720.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00.

OPCH stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 700,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,999. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

