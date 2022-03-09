Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

