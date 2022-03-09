Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $110.00 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

ORCL stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. 56,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

