Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $80.00 price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. 56,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Saturna Capital raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 692,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers raised its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. International Value Advisers now owns 7,118,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle by 9.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 9,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Loge Solutions purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $2,173,000. Finally, ING Groep raised its position in Oracle by 11.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 309,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

