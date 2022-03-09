Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Orange by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

